States most impacted by health care data breaches in 2022

Nurse using tablet in hospital ward.

It starts with an often-paralyzing attack on computer systems. Doctors scramble to notify patients awaiting surgery that their procedures have been delayed due to a ransomware attack.

Sometimes a single cyberattack can impact hospitals across multiple states, as was the case when hackers targeted CommonSpirit Health in October 2022. Just one reported case of ransomware has allegedly led to the death of a patient. More often, patients’ sensitive information is served up to a market of seedy individuals around the world ready to cash in on someone else’s identity.

Drata analyzed Department of Health and Human Services data to determine which states felt the largest impacts due to health care data breaches in 2022. The total number of individuals affected by all health care data breaches in each state reported to HHS was normalized as a rate per 10,000 people. Data was not available for Alaska, Idaho, and Washington D.C.

The HITECH Act, signed into federal law in 2009, requires companies to report the breach of protected health information affecting 500 or more people to HHS. Around 38.5 million people in total were affected in some way by the incidents reported to HHS last year. Unfortunately, the data does not make it possible to know how many people may have been affected by more than one breach.

Health care institutions are among the most targeted businesses in the world, chiefly because they hold such sensitive information about the patients they serve. Hospitals, home health agencies, and other institutions store patients’ phone numbers, Social Security numbers, addresses, and other things that would allow any would-be criminal to pose as a patient and open new credit cards or bank accounts in their name.

In fact, roughly 44% of all reported identity theft in 2022 resulted in a fraudulent credit card account being opened, according to Federal Trade Commission data. The agency received a record number of fraud reports in 2021, with the total fraud reports for 2022 coming in on par with 2020. The years 2020 and 2021 marked an important pivot in how consumers shared their personal information, with the adoption of digital banking and retail shopping driven to modern highs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2022, the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center received millions of complaints of cybercrime with losses totaling $10.3 billion. It can take time—even years—for personal information compromised in a data breach to be used for a crime that brings the event to the attention of the FBI.

But the pandemic also drove a rise in cyberattacks on hospitals and other health care businesses. And a good deal of that sensitive information begins its journey into nefarious hands when a hacker illegally accesses information at a health care institution.



Hacking and IT incidents dominate reasons sensitive information was breached at health care organizations in 2022

Bar chart showing a majority of 2022 health care organization breaches were attributed to hacking or IT incidents.

Sometimes an employee’s oversight in crafting an email with the wrong link or attachment can allow unauthorized access to private information, as happened in Wisconsin’s Department of Health and Human Services last year. However, the vast majority of data breaches at these companies happen through hacking and IT incidents.

Most often, hackers accomplish this with malware that locks up the data until the victim organization pays the attacker a ransom. The federal government recommends against paying ransoms because companies cannot guarantee that a copy of the data won’t be sold to criminals anyway after the ransom is paid, and therefore paying is thought to encourage more of the behavior.

In the top five states where the largest portion of the population was impacted by data breaches at health care organizations last year, all most commonly saw data breaches resulting from hacking.



48. Mississippi

Jackson downtown cityscape at the Capitol.

– People affected per 10,000 residents: 0.4

– Breaches reported: 1

– Most common type of breach: Unauthorized Access/Disclosure



47. Iowa

Historical buildings in downtown Dubuque.

– People affected per 10,000 residents: 0.5

– Breaches reported: 1

– Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident



46. Wyoming

City of Jackson Hole and surrounding landscape.

– People affected per 10,000 residents: 2.8

– Breaches reported: 1

– Most common type of breach: Unauthorized Access/Disclosure



45. Virginia

Downtown Richmond skyline on the James River.

– People affected per 10,000 residents: 6.3

– Breaches reported: 20

– Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident



44. South Dakota

Sioux Falls park and cityscape.

– People affected per 10,000 residents: 7.4

– Breaches reported: 3

– Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident



43. Nevada

Aerial view of Las Vegas at evening.

– People affected per 10,000 residents: 8.1

– Breaches reported: 3

– Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident



42. Maine

Aerial Portland harbor and cityscape.

– People affected per 10,000 residents: 8.6

– Breaches reported: 1

– Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident



41. Nebraska

Aerial view of downtown Omaha in autumn.

– People affected per 10,000 residents: 11.2

– Breaches reported: 6

– Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident



40. Connecticut

Skyline of downtown Hartford from above Charter Oak Landing.

– People affected per 10,000 residents: 13.2

– Breaches reported: 7

– Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident



39. Minnesota

Rochester skyline reflected in river.

– People affected per 10,000 residents: 13.3

– Breaches reported: 6

– Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident



38. Florida

Downtown city skyline view of Tampa.

– People affected per 10,000 residents: 13.7

– Breaches reported: 23

– Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident



37. South Carolina

Downtown Charleston street view.

– People affected per 10,000 residents: 16.8

– Breaches reported: 5

– Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident



36. Maryland

Aerial view of Annapolis and Statehouse.

– People affected per 10,000 residents: 17.1

– Breaches reported: 11

– Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident



35. New Mexico

Albuquerque residential suburbs.

– People affected per 10,000 residents: 21

– Breaches reported: 1

– Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident



34. Delaware

Aerial view of Wilmington.

– People affected per 10,000 residents: 21.6

– Breaches reported: 3

– Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident



33. Rhode Island

Providence cityscape.

– People affected per 10,000 residents: 22.7

– Breaches reported: 5

– Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident



32. Ohio

Cincinnati skyline and bridge.

– People affected per 10,000 residents: 24.3

– Breaches reported: 20

– Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident



31. New Jersey

Aerial view of Jersey City.

– People affected per 10,000 residents: 29.1

– Breaches reported: 22

– Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident



30. Georgia

Aerial view of Atlanta metro and highways.

– People affected per 10,000 residents: 29.3

– Breaches reported: 17

– Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident



29. Arkansas

Afternoon Little Rock cityscape.

– People affected per 10,000 residents: 29.4

– Breaches reported: 4

– Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident



28. Hawaii

Honolulu waterfront and cityscape.

– People affected per 10,000 residents: 40.9

– Breaches reported: 3

– Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident



27. Utah

Aerial view of Salt Lake City.

– People affected per 10,000 residents: 41.1

– Breaches reported: 4

– Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident



26. Missouri

Aerial view of The Gateway Arch and riverfront in downtown St. Louis.

– People affected per 10,000 residents: 44.5

– Breaches reported: 9

– Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident



25. California

Tower Bridge and Capitol Mall.

– People affected per 10,000 residents: 49.4

– Breaches reported: 31

– Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident



24. Alabama

Birmingham skyline at dusk.

– People affected per 10,000 residents: 59.5

– Breaches reported: 5

– Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident



23. Kansas

Aerial view downtown Wichita.

– People affected per 10,000 residents: 76.2

– Breaches reported: 8

– Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident



22. New York

New York City skyline.

– People affected per 10,000 residents: 81.8

– Breaches reported: 43

– Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident



21. Tennessee

Knoxville skyline with Worlds Fair Park.

– People affected per 10,000 residents: 83.5

– Breaches reported: 11

– Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident



20. Louisiana

Aerial photo of Baton Rouge State Capitol Park.

– People affected per 10,000 residents: 87.4

– Breaches reported: 3

– Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident



19. North Carolina

Asheville skyline in the fall.

– People affected per 10,000 residents: 87.9

– Breaches reported: 18

– Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident



18. Vermont

Burlington waterfront view and cityscape.

– People affected per 10,000 residents: 91.8

– Breaches reported: 1

– Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident



17. Oregon

Portland cityscape from Pittock Mansion.

– People affected per 10,000 residents: 94.5

– Breaches reported: 6

– Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident



16. Oklahoma

Downtown Oklahoma City.

– People affected per 10,000 residents: 97.8

– Breaches reported: 4

– Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident



15. New Hampshire

Aerial view of Market Square and North Church in Portsmouth.

– People affected per 10,000 residents: 116.8

– Breaches reported: 8

– Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident



14. Washington

Elevated view of Seattle Space Needle and downtown.

– People affected per 10,000 residents: 136.6

– Breaches reported: 18

– Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident



13. Texas

Aerial view of cityscape and highways.

– People affected per 10,000 residents: 139.7

– Breaches reported: 40

– Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident



12. Kentucky

Louisville cityscape.

– People affected per 10,000 residents: 140.3

– Breaches reported: 3

– Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident



11. Illinois

Chicago neighborhood buildings and city skyline on sunny autumn day.

– People affected per 10,000 residents: 188.5

– Breaches reported: 21

– Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident



10. Montana

View of Missoula from Mount Sentinel.

– People affected per 10,000 residents: 196.1

– Breaches reported: 2

– Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident



9. Michigan

Park and skyscrapers in downtown Detroit.

– People affected per 10,000 residents: 208.6

– Breaches reported: 21

– Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident



8. Arizona

Scenic view of Phoenix.

– People affected per 10,000 residents: 213.2

– Breaches reported: 9

– Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident



7. Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania State Capitol building.

– People affected per 10,000 residents: 232.8

– Breaches reported: 27

– Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident



6. Indiana

Indianapolis skyline seen from canal walkway.

– People affected per 10,000 residents: 306.1

– Breaches reported: 14

– Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident



5. Massachusetts

Boston skyline with river.

– People affected per 10,000 residents: 335.5

– Breaches reported: 13

– Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident



4. Colorado

Denver cityscape.

– People affected per 10,000 residents: 395.8

– Breaches reported: 9

– Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident



3. North Dakota

Aerial view of Grand Forks.

– People affected per 10,000 residents: 655.2

– Breaches reported: 1

– Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident



2. West Virginia

Aerial view of Morgantown.

– People affected per 10,000 residents: 703.9

– Breaches reported: 7

– Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident



1. Wisconsin

Milwaukee cityscape with Art Museum with the Northwestern Mutual building.

– People affected per 10,000 residents: 743.2

– Breaches reported: 9

– Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident

