Trial of woman accused of killing El Paso Uber driver set for next week

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A Kentucky resident who is accused of fatally shooting her Uber driver in 2023 during a ride through South El Paso is set to face trial for murder on Dec. 9.

Phoebe Copas' attorney said they're fighting to delay the trial.

"The primary reason why this case has been delayed and pushed out so much is because the district attorney's office in El Paso fails to abide by its duty to provide evidence which is favorable to the defendant and of course, against the defendant," said Ken Garrett, the lead counsel for Copas. "Without the ability to assess all the evidence, it's really a bit inadequate for us to be able to prepare for a defense and present that to a jury."

The ABC affiliate in Bowling Green, KY, interviewed Garrett about the case and shared the interview with ABC-7. During the interview, Garrett maintained that the shooting happened in self-defense.

Garrett said according to his client, Copas' Uber driver Daniel Piedra Garcia said he was taking her to the Juarez Fair back on June 6, 2023. She pleaded for him to "stop the car, stop the car," and he did not, leading to her "stronger response," said Garrett.

At the time of the shooting, El Paso Police said Copas called her boyfriend before calling 911 about the shooting that occurred on the U.S. 54 South interchange at Loop 375 East.

Garrett also takes issue with what he called EPPD's "very juvenile and undeveloped assessment" of the evidence.

"...they quickly believe that because Ms. Copas was alleged to have seen some signs stating that Juarez, MX was in one of the lanes or across the border, the prosecution believes that because she was supposed to have seen those signs that caused her to fear for her life. But that is so far from the truth," Garrett said. "A thorough examination of the evidence would not lead one to draw that conclusion."

ABC-7 asked for the El Paso District Attorney's office to respond to Garrett's claims. While the chief of staff promised to call back, we are still waiting for a response.

Copas has a pretrial hearing set for Tuesday afternoon in the 120th District Court.