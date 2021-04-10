Girl clings to life after being shot in northeast El Paso

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- A girl was shot and critically wounded Saturday morning in northeast El Paso, according to police.

The gunfire was reported about 7:50 a.m. in the 5200 block of Kodiak Avenue.

Police said the wounded girl was under the age of 18, but didn't provide her exact age.

She was taken to a local hospital with what authorities described as life-threatening injuries.

Police didn't indicate what led up to the shooting or whether anyone was in custody.