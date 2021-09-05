2 seriously hurt in Lower Valley stabbing, assault cases that are connected

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police said two people were seriously injured early Sunday following a stabbing and an assault, both taking place in the Lower Valley - with the two cases believed to be connected.

The stabbing happened about 1:30 a.m. along the 200 block of Elder Road, near Riverside High School. The victim was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The assault took place two hours later and a mile away from the stabbing scene. Authorities didn't elaborate on exactly what happened around 3:30 a.m. at 173 Coronado Road, but they did indicate that the assault victim also was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

While saying the stabbing and assault were related, police didn't provide further details on the connection between the two incidents. There was also no immediate word of any arrests.