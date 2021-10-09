Skip to Content
Standoff underway with suspect in deadly Anthony stabbing

ANTHONY, New Mexico — Numerous police agencies converged on the scene of a deadly stabbing in Anthony on Saturday afternoon and authorities were in a standoff with a suspect holed-up in a nearby home.

The situation was unfolding at Charles and Van Buren avenues.

Officers from the Anthony Police Department and New Mexico State Police along with Dona Ana County Sheriff's deputies were all at the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

