Mission Valley man arrested for allegedly firing gunshot into bedroom where 6-year-old girl slept

EL PASO, Texas -- A Mission Valley man was arrested after getting into an argument with his ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend and allegedly firing a gunshot that struck the bedroom where the woman's six-year-old daughter was sleeping, police said Wednesday.

Alfredo Ontiveros, 27, was being held in the El Paso County Detention Facility on $30,000 bond. He faces charges of endangering the welfare of a child, deadly conduct with a firearm, and illegal gun possession.

The incident happened last weekend, police said, when Ontiveras entered the home of his ex-girlfriend with a handgun.

In the days following the incident, police said they obtained an arrest warrant from a magistrate, with SWAT and Gang Unit officers eventually taking Ontiveros into custody.