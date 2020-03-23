San Eli ISD rolls out plan to educate kids during virus crisis

Education

EL PASO, Texas - Thousands of families in the San Elizario Independent School District spent part of their Monday picking up educational materials needed to keep their kids learning despite ongoing coronavirus concerns.

It was an impressive show of community dedication as hundreds of SEISD teachers stood outside of their respective schools for hours to serve individually pre-packaged academic materials to parents.

“I have never seen anything like this before," said parent Gilbert Gonzales. "I never expected to see anything like this in my life.”

Those academic materials were handed over to the parents drive-through style, with the educators wearing face masks and gloves during the process.

It was part of a process that had begun earlier in the month with many SEISD teachers spending part of most of their spring break vacation preparing to teach kids from afar, despite mounting concerns over the Coronavirus.

But even after the Monday handoffs, teachers will be ready to visit other homes on Tuesdays to drop off materials to the families that were to locked down on quarantine to come out.

“We need to reach out to those parents and ensure that we are getting them the support they need even if we need to go deliver it to their homes and that is why we will be here so late both days today and tomorrow," said San Elizario Independent School District Superintendent Jeannie Meza-Chavez.

SEISD's academic handoff plan also applies to their special education students with officials making it clear that they will be held to the same high standard as the other students.