New Mexico State University employee hospitalized with virus

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A hospitalized employee from New Mexico State University is among Monday's 30 confirmed coronavirus cases in Dona Ana County.

University officials said the woman in her 50s was listed in stable condition after testing positive for the virus.

"She has been working from home since March 18, when the university began to implement teleworking procedures," said a statement from NMSU, which suggests that no one else at the university was exposed.

No further information was immediately provided.