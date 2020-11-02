EPISD considering whether to oust superintendent Juan Cabrera

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees is considering whether to sever ties with the superintendent.

That's according to an agenda posted late Monday afternoon for a meeting coming up on Thursday.

Trustees last week questioned Superintendent Juan Cabrera after a lawsuit filed in California alleged wrongdoing by Cabrera as he consulted a charter school company in east Texas.

The company is owned by former EPISD board president Dori Fenenbock.

Both have denied wrongdoing and Cabrera says his consulting was within the boundaries of his EPISD contract.

According to the agenda for Thursday's meeting, trustees will consider a proposed voluntary separation and the appointment of an interim superintendent.

Trustee Daniel Call and Freddy Khlayel-Avalos have called for a vote on the agenda item.