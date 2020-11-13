NMSU going to 100% online learning, more employees to work from home

Education

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- New Mexico State University is beginning an "orderly transition" to be 100 percent online with its instruction and to provide more opportunities for employees to work from home.

NMSU made the announcement Friday evening after New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham shut down the state for the second time.

Since August, most courses at the university have already been delivered remotely, and the university has plans to deliver all its courses online after the Thanksgiving break.

Starting Monday, NMSU will only be open to students, faculty and staff, instead of the general public. Campus housing will remain open, and campus dining will be restricted to grab-and-go options only.