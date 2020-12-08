Canutillo names 2018 grad to serve unexpired term on school district board

Education

CANUTILLO, Texas – The Canutillo Independent School District’s Board of Trustees has a new member.

Tristan Hernandez was named to the board during a special meeting on Tuesday.

He will fill the unexpired term of Mary Yglesias, who resigned last month. Hernandez will be officially sworn in before the next regular board meeting on Dec. 15.

Hernandez is a native of Canutillo and a 2018 graduate of Canutillo High School.

“I want to do my part to help our students grow and succeed,” Hernandez said. “I hope to increase student outreach, grow partnerships and expand opportunities for students. I want students to follow their dreams and advance higher than they know.”