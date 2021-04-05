LCPS reopens to full-time in-person classes starting Tuesday

Education

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico — All New Mexico public school districts are expected to be open for in-person learning this week.

The Las Cruces Public Schools will offer full-time in-person learning starting Tuesday, with some grade levels in some districts staggered later in the week.

The state’s push to reopen gives the vast majority of parents the option of sending their children back to school after more than a year of struggling with child care, unmet special needs, at-home internet, and more report cards marked with Fs.

Districts are warning students that school won’t be the same as before the pandemic.

They’ve been told to bring their laptops back and forth each day in case an outbreak shuts down their school again. With fountains shut off, they should bring water bottles. Hugs are banned and masks are required.

Parents who don’t feel safe sending students back are allowed to keep them in remote classes this semester.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham shuttered schools in March 2020 as the coronavirus swept across the U.S. Schools were slated to partially reopen in the fall, but few schools did as Covid-19 cases peaked, and the state adopted one of the strictest lockdowns in the nation.

On March 8, state education officials announced that schools would need to reopen during the first week of April. State health officials pushed hard to vaccinate the vast majority of teachers last month.