The Mija Project teams up with Center Against Sexual and Family Violence for 2nd annual back-to-school drive

El Paso, Texas-- The non-profit organization 'Mija, Yes you can' is partnering up with the Center Against Sexual and Family Violence for their second annual back-to-school drive.

Last year the Mija's were able to collect hundreds of school supply items and over $200 worth of gift cards and monetary donations that went directly to the center.

"When children are fleeing an abusive situation, backpacks and school supplies are often left behind, so this is a big need for the kiddos at our shelter and we are looking forward to this event to help our kiddos," said Alicia Rascon, Director of Development for CASFV.

This year the non-profit organization is hoping to surpass that number. The community is invited to stop by to drop off their donations while enjoying a "Mija market" which will feature 19 women owned businesses, raffles, food trucks, entertainment and more.

The back-to-school drive will be taking place Sunday, August 8th from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Chuco Relic Central which is located at 3750 Gateway East.

When you drop off a school supply donation you will be entered in the "Vendor raffle." Every 30 minutes you will have a chance at winning gifts from one of the women owned vendors.

Monetary donations will also be accepted at the event.