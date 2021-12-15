Controversial book returned to Canutillo High School library reignites protest, calls for removal

CANUTILLO, Texas -- Parents voiced their objections to a controversial book’s return to Canutillo High School library's shelves.

The parents spoke during the public comments portion of Tuesday night’s school board meeting. The book was not on the agenda and no action was taken. The comments, however, sparked several tense moments.

The book at the center of the controversy is titled “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe. It chronicles the author’s journey of identifying as non-binary and asexual.

Parents had previously complained about the book’s graphic nature, which includes images of oral sex.

See the image of a poster showing pages from the book here.

The book was placed under review and temporarily removed from the library. The book was returned to library shelves after a 9-member committee made up of parents, educators and librarians voted 8-to-1 for the book’s return so that students could check it out.

ABC-7 made an open records request for that committee’s report and a spokeswoman told us they won't release it because of safety concerns.

The publisher, Simon & Schuster, recommends the book for grades ten and higher.