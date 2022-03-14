Socorro ISD makes it official: Nate Carman appointed new Superintendent

EL PASO, Texas – The Socorro ISD Board of Trustees voted to approve Nate Carman as the district's next superintendent.

“I am truly humbled and excited to join Socorro ISD, a widely recognized and successful school district in the state of Texas. It is an honor to join this wonderful team of students, teachers, staff, and families, who clearly love the Socorro community,” Carman said. “I accept this most important position with full responsibility and aim to fulfill the duties to the best of my ability.”

Carman will earn a base salary of $335,000 dollars.

A community reception was held Monday to welcome Carman.

In the coming weeks, Carman will continue touring schools, meet with faculty, staff and administrators in the district.

Carman was introduced as the board's pick to lead the district in February. Carman was previously the superintendent of the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District.

“I look forward to learning more about what makes SISD special and successful and working with our SISD students, staff and community to bring even more achievement and accolades to the district,” Carman said. “I am eager to make the Socorro community my new home and to begin working to realize a shared vision with Socorro ISD stakeholders for a prosperous future in our district.”