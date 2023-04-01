Skip to Content
Socorro Independent School District wins statewide video contest

KVIA

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The Socorro Independent School District won the top prize in the biennial Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) Student Video Contest.

The one-minute promotional video challenged school districts to focus on highlighting what public schools have to offer and including students as the stars of the production.

Three Texas school districts were selected as winners, with Socorro ISD getting first place in the large district category and receiving a $5,000 prize.

Check out SISD’s winning entry here.

