The Digital Divide: How technology is altering the classroom experience for children

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The town of Tornillo is on the outskirts of El Paso County, and has a population that rivals that of El Paso High School.

But the rural farming community is young. Half of the town's residents are enrolled in the Tornillo Independent School District, with 730 students attending school at one of its four campuses.

The superintendent - who graduated from Tornillo High School herself - is striving to provide an education that prepares the graduating seniors for a world that needs to fill technology jobs.

"I want my kids to be able to go into a profession that is going to be able to give their families a better life," Rosy Vega-Barrio said to ABC-7. She added, "After all, that is what a majority of my families came here for: so that our kids, their kids, could have a better future."

Jose Luis Silva-Smith, the high school's business education and computer sciences teacher, is also a Tornillo HS graduate. He told ABC-7 how he's seen first-hand the technological changes -and has even had a hand in that change - in the video above.

