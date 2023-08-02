IDEA Public Schools gear up for their new school year

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- IDEA Public Schools will open their doors to their students tomorrow, August 3. Being one of the newest schools in the area, IDEA is looking forward to expanding this school year.

IDEA Rio Vista and IDEA Edgemere will welcome its first 11th grade class this year. Yanira Aguilar, regional director of operations, says these students are part of a legacy, helping them stand out in their college applications.

IDEA promises their students an 100% college acceptance, their goal is to ensure they are well prepared once they graduate high school.

Students can expect a rigorous curriculum that is designed to get ahead on college credits, such as advancement placement, or AP classes.

They are also guided through the college applications with a hands-on college counseling team.

Registration is still open and students can enroll today!