Cielo Vista Mall celebrating Texas’ tax-free weekend and the El Paso community

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As Texans across the state take advantage of savings this tax-free weekend, staff at the Cielo Vista Mall are celebrating El Paso's local communities.

Amid back-to-school shopping and the deals that come with it, the mall hosted a back-to-school expo Saturday.

"It's an educational opportunity for the community to come out and learn about some of these organizations that are here locally," said Director of Marketing Cindy Foght. "They might not have had an idea that some of these other schools existed or... maybe the services that they provide."

But that wasn't the only way the community was celebrated. Foght said they enjoy "highlighting our retailers who offer some great savings, great fashion trends for the back to school season coming up." The mall does so by hosting fashion shows.

On top of those shows, the mall also allows local groups and students to perform on a stage set up for the special event. Performances included Mariachi dancers, cheerleaders, ballerinas, fencing, and so much more.

And the expo's final touch: local vendors.

"Most of them are back to school oriented. So you've got a lot of your local schools, your universities... a lot of the private schools," said Foght.

Although this year's expo is over, you still have a chance to take advantage of those last-minute savings. The mall will be participating in tax-free weekend tomorrow from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.