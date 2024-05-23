Petition seeks to remove Canutillo ISD board president

UPDATE - ABC-7 has received a written statement from Canutillo ISD board president Armando Rodriguez regarding the petition filed against him.

The full statement reads:

"The petition is a frivolous and meritless attempt by a sitting board member to attack my pro-public education stances. Ms. Breanne Barnes has asked her colleagues to file this ridiculous attempt at circumventing the people’s vote so that she can continue to push school vouchers, faith-based education and other anti public education initiatives. The group that filed the petition failed in their attempt to defeat the bond election and they are now resorting to theatrics to intimidate the district and reverse the will of the voters. It’s my hope that an impartial judge will respect the electors that selected me to serve. I have been upfront about my legal issues and have worked to address them. I have not been convicted of any crime that merits my removal and I intend to continue to serve the children and taxpayers of Canutillo." Armando Rodriguez

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- A petition has been filed to remove the Canutillo ISD board president.

The petition seeks to remove Armando "Mando" Rodriguez from the board of trustees for Canutillo ISD.

The suit claims that Rodriguez has been arrested three times for driving while intoxicated. ABC-7 is working to independently verify that claim.

Rodriguez was elected to the board in 2005 and has served five terms.

Canutillo ISD says they cannot comment on the petition, as it is a personal matter for Rodriguez.

We have reached out directly to Rodriguez for his response. We have not yet heard back.

