El Paso Independent School District adopts a $542 million budget for next fiscal year, teacher pay raises not included

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Independent School District adopted a $542 million budget for the 2024 to 2025 fiscal year, effective next Monday, July 1st, 2024. Teacher pay raises for the next fiscal were not included in the budget.

El Paso ISD says teachers were given a 7% pay raise in 2022, followed by a 2% pay raise in 2023. The district says they are looking to see if they can offer a one-time compensation the next fiscal year.

Employees of EPISD will not see an increase in their healthcare plans for a 4th consecutive year.

El Paso ISD says this new budget will allow the district to enhance academics, increase mental health counseling, expand Montessori programs, expand day learning programs, fine arts for elementary schools, aerospace programming, and restructure gifted and talented programs.