Texas Senator Cesar Blanco invites students to apply to the Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program

KVIA
Published 11:22 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Senator (D) Cesar Blanco is inviting students from Texas to apply to the Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program (TASSP) for this upcoming school year. This is a state-funded program aimed to support students who intend to serve in the Texas Army National Guard, Texas Air National Guard, or the U.S. Armed Forces.

One student from Senate District 29 (El Paso, Hudspeth, Culberson, Jeff Davis, Pecos, Presidio area) will be nominated by Senator Blanco for the scholarship.

Applications are now live. The deadline to enter is this Thursday, August 15th, at 5 p.m. MST.

