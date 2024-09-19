Skip to Content
Education

NMSU chooses Valerio Ferme as new president

NMSU
By
New
Published 3:30 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico State University has selected its new president. Valerio Ferme will take over the university system soon. The Board of Regents will decide his start date during contract negotiations at a future open meeting. Interim President Mónica Torres will serve in the role until Ferme begins.

The board chose Ferme after a nationwide search and visits from the four finalists last month.

Ferme most recently served as the dean of the college of Arts and Sciences at the University. He previously served as dean of the College of Arts and Letters at Northern Arizona University and divisional dean for the Arts and Humanities at the University of Colorado. He taught for 19 years in the University of Colorado Department of French and Italian.

Article Topic Follows: Education

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content