NMSU chooses Valerio Ferme as new president

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico State University has selected its new president. Valerio Ferme will take over the university system soon. The Board of Regents will decide his start date during contract negotiations at a future open meeting. Interim President Mónica Torres will serve in the role until Ferme begins.

The board chose Ferme after a nationwide search and visits from the four finalists last month.

Ferme most recently served as the dean of the college of Arts and Sciences at the University. He previously served as dean of the College of Arts and Letters at Northern Arizona University and divisional dean for the Arts and Humanities at the University of Colorado. He taught for 19 years in the University of Colorado Department of French and Italian.