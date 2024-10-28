El Paso ISD extends parent opt-out deadline for Equity Assessment Survey

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Independent School District extended the deadline for parents to opt out of its Equity Assessment Survey, a district spokesperson told ABC-7.

The spokesperson added the decision to extend the deadline came "due to concerns from some parents".

The following message was sent to staff and students on Friday, Oct. 25:

Dear El Paso ISD community, The deadline to opt out of the Equity Assessment Survey is being extended to a later date. Updated information will be shared next week. Information about the Equity Assessment & Action Plan can be found here: https://www.episd.org/page/equity-assessment-action-plan We value your input and appreciate your engagement in this important process.

So far, EPISD has not provided any other information on the decision to extend the deadline.

According to the Equity Assessment and Action Plan website, "The student survey collects demographic information, including questions about identity, to help identify potential barriers to equity based on respondents' demographic characteristics. These demographic questions are a regular part of Mid-Atlantic Equity Consortium's (MAEC) equity assessment process and are designed to explore potential inequalities related to various social identities including, among others, gender identity and sexual orientation."

The website also provides links to "related demographic questions" and the opt-out form.