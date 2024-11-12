EPISD begins final week of community meetings ahead possible school closures

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Independent School District (EPISD) will hold its final week of community meetings of Phase III of its Destination District Redesign (DDR). Ten elementary schools have been recommended to close as part of DDR as EPISD seeks to rightsize.

EPISD Superintendent Diana Sayavedra had previously mentioned that EPISD had a footprint that the district could not afford. Sayavedra said EPISD was experiencing declining enrollment due to a decrease in birth rates.

The remaining community meetings will take place on the date listed below:

November 12 at Lamar Elementary School at 5:30 p.m.

November 13 at Cooley Elementary School at 5:30 p.m.

November 13 at Murphree PK-8 School at 5:30 p.m.

November 14 at Coldwell Elementary School at 5:30 p.m.

November 14 at Mesita Elementary at 5:30 p.m.

November 16 at Stanton Elementary School at 10 a.m.

November 16 at Moye Elementary School at 10 a.m.

November 16 at Park Elementary School at 1 p.m.

November 16 at Canyon Hills Middle School at 1 p.m.

EPISD' board of trustees will vote on the recommended closure of schools on November 19.

These elementary schools include: