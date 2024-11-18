El Paso elected officials to speak on proposed closures of some EPISD elementary schools

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Local elected officials in El Paso will speak in a news conference on Monday, November 18, regarding the proposed elementary closures of 8 El Paso Independent School District schools.

The news conference will take place at 4 p.m. at Burleson Elementary School, 4400 Blanco Ave.

Speakers are expected to urge EPISD to reconsider their plan to propose the closure of schools.

EPISD board of trustees that are expected to speak include Jack Loveridge, Leah Hanany, and Alex Cuellar.

Other county and city officials that will be present include County Commissioner David Stout, City Representative Josh Acevedo, City Representative Chris Canales, and El Paso County Democratic Party Chair Michael Apodaca.

EPISD has previously stated their need to maximize their resources as they battle a declining enrollment they attribute to a decrease in birth rates.

EPISD's board of trustees will vote on the recommended closure of schools on Tuesday, November 19, at the school district's regular board meeting. The board of trustees will vote on the proposed school closures as a whole and not individually by school.

The elementary schools proposed to close include: