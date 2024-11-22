Concerns grow for EPISD parents with school closures on the horizon

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Some parents in the El Paso Independent School District are left with questions after EPISD announced it's decision to close 8 elementary schools this week, amid a financial crisis.

EPISD said the schools, which will close over the next two years, are "underutilized," and the Destination District Redesign project would "address a projected $32.2 million budget deficit for fiscal year 2025–2026 while preserving and enhancing academic excellence."

Parents told ABC-7 on Friday they have growing concerns. While some said they are now faced with moving their child to a different school, and finding a new transportation method. Others said this will also impact their neighborhoods.

"These schools will be magnets for gang members with their graffiti, homeless will start to break in when they are cold and what about continuing maintenance so the grounds and buildings don’t turn into eyesores," ABC-7 viewer, Steve Lancaster, wrote in.

Other parents also told ABC-7 they are worried about what will happen to staff at the schools closing come the new year.

"When there's big transitions like that there's always people affected, you know," said Luis Aguirre, EPISD Parent.

EPISD Superintendent, Diana Sayavedra, addressed those concerns today.

"Nobody has to reapply for their job. If they have a job with the school district today, they have a school, a job with the school district. You know, tomorrow," said Sayavedra. "What happens is they will be absorbed into positions across the school district. Some of them will follow the students based on the staffing needs of the sister school and the number of students who actually choose to go to the sister school."

Sayavedra also told ABC-7 the district plans to work quickly to make sure that we don't leave empty buildings in neighborhoods. She said they will be working closely with a number of different entities like the city, county developers, and nonprofits to repurpose those campuses.

"My commitment has been that within five years we will repurpose, offload, sell, however you want to describe it, all of the campuses that we currently have in surplus and any future campuses," she added. "We understand that this is difficult. I think you know, our hope is that we can work together towards the future and continue to build community in service to our children."