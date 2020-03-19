‘You might be OK, but someone else won’t’: El Paso mom quarantines with diabetic toddler amid virus outbreak

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Health officials across the world have emphasized the need for elderly people to stay home and take extra precautions as the coronavirus spreads.

But one El Paso mom is taking no chances, and has hunkered down at home with her three-year-old son.

“With this coronavirus, it has been pretty scary," Jessica Monsivais said.

Monsivais' son, Santi, has Type 1 diabetes. The American Diabetes Association warns diabetics face a higher chance of experiencing serious complications from the virus also known as COVID-19.

"We’ve been in contact with his doctor and we’ve made sure to have at least a three-month supply of insulin and his medical supplies," Monsivais said. "Even when he gets sick even with the common cold, his sugars sky rocket. and they’re all over the place.”

Monsivais and her husband Cesar have decided to set strict guidelines for whoever enters their home. They've warned close family members that if they've been in risky situations or large crowds, they won't be allowed to see their son.

"[Coronavirus] is here in our community, so we’re going to stay home," she said. "We’re controlling who comes into our home. who comes into contact with my son. that’s all we can do right now.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued guidelines to limit the spread. The agency promotes limiting gatherings to 10 people or less, and maintaining at least six feet in between one another.

Monsivais said it's frustrating when she sees young people not take the virus seriously.

"Have some heart and compassion. You might be ok, but someone else won't," she said.

Santi tells his mom that he misses going to the library and on play dates, but the three-year-old is happy to play at his house with toys.