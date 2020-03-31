Watch LIVE at 5 PM: El Paso officials expected to announce new virus restrictions

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- City officials are expected Tuesday at 5 p.m. to announce tougher restrictions following confirmed cases of community spread of the coronavirus in El Paso.

Six new cases were confirmed on Monday, bringing the total for El Paso County to 46, not including the seven known additional cases reported at Fort Bliss.



Mayor Dee Margo confirmed that multiple recent cases were the result of community spread, and he said El Pasoans have not done enough to avoid contact with others.

"People need to understand we're up to 46 cases, it is community spread and we've got to make darn sure we don't have a death," he said. "This is serious. We hope its temporary, if we can get it controlled under social distancing - but until we do that, we can not even think about recovery."



Dr. Hector Ocaranza, of the El Paso City/County Health Authority, indicated the Borderland may reach a peak in cases in the next four to six weeks.