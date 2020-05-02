Socorro police search for missing 88-year-old woman suffering from dementia

El Paso

SOCORRO, Texas -- The Socorro Police Department were searching for a missing elderly woman and put out a public call for help in locating her on Saturday.

Martha Gandara Arrieta, 88, suffers from dementia.

Arrieta was last seen Friday wearing a red jacket, black pants and brown sandals, walking along North Loop, between the streets of Moon and Rio Vista.

Arrieta is about 4' 9" in height and weighs approximately 110-115 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked by authorities to call Socorro PD at 915-858-6984.