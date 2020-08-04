El Paso Public Libraries offering digital resources to help kids starting school year

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As students in the Borderland prepare to return to classes online, some parents might be searching for more resources to keep them engaged. El Paso Public Library wants to help.

While library branches currently remain closed, the libraries offer many resources online. Marketing and customer relations coordinator Jack Galindo says the libraries were prepared for the pandemic, since so many services were already digital.

The library offers online rentals for books and digital magazines. The website also includes research databases. Using the library's 'HOOPLA' service, individuals can rent free movies, television shows and music albums.

"I would say one of the issues is people, they have maybe an old school opinion of what a library used to be," Galindo said. "They're not really in tune with what a modern library does."

In order to access resources, individuals will need a library card. To apply, click here and expect a card within a few days.

The library is also planning to resume curbside services at select library branches on August 17.