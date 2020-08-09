Skip to Content
El Paso
today at 11:24 am
Published 11:12 am

Early morning explosion at cement plant shakes west El Paso

cement plant explosion
KVIA
Police and fire vehicles at the scene at 3135 W. Paisano in El Paso, where a container exploded at a cement plant.

EL PASO, Texas – An explosion at the Jobe Materials concrete plant shook west El Paso early Sunday morning.

An El Paso Fire Department spokesman said a container at the plant at 3125 W. Paisano Drive exploded at 7:57 a.m.

There were no injuries or damage to any buildings at the cement plant. Some communication wires at the facility were damaged.

The explosion could be felt throughout much of west El Paso, with numerous ABC-7 viewers calling to ask what had happened.

The fire department is continuing to investigate the incident.

David Burge

