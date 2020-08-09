Early morning explosion at cement plant shakes west El Paso

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – An explosion at the Jobe Materials concrete plant shook west El Paso early Sunday morning.

An El Paso Fire Department spokesman said a container at the plant at 3125 W. Paisano Drive exploded at 7:57 a.m.

There were no injuries or damage to any buildings at the cement plant. Some communication wires at the facility were damaged.

The explosion could be felt throughout much of west El Paso, with numerous ABC-7 viewers calling to ask what had happened.

The fire department is continuing to investigate the incident.