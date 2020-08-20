El Paso project ‘makes a difference’ providing comfort toys for children in traumatic situations

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- It's something tough to think about: children at the site of traumatic crimes. The individuals behind the 'Comfort Toys Project' have been working for years to bring joy to children in our community who might need it the most. Now, during the pandemic, the project is bringing that same joy to the people behind it.

"They need to be large and small," said Barbara Peters, who founded the Yarn Addicts Crochet Guild of El Paso, the group behind the project. "They can be any kind of toy."

The toys crocheted include monsters, airplanes and butterflies. All are made completely of yarn and donated to police officers, who provide them to children at the site of traumatic incidents. The toys can act as a lifeline.

"When they arrive at a scene where children are involved, the ability to hand them something comfy and cushy and cute, they can hang onto it," Peters said. "The fact that what this means to that child is that someone out there that they don't know cares that they're going to feel good again."

The project started three years ago and Peters said demand for the project spiked after the August 3rd shooting. Now, needs are not being met.

"We need 200 toys a month to meet the needs of the children of El Paso," she said. "If we had 200 crocheters who would commit to making one toy a month, we would meet the need."

Now, the group is dealing with a new challenge, the Covid-19 pandemic. Members who used to meet each week at a local library are now finding new ways to connect. The group is using text message groups and video chats. The important work they're doing now only part of the reason they do it at all.

"It's very therapeutic," said Debbie Merritt, one of the members of the guild. "I look forward to it all week. I can't wait for Saturday."

"Sometimes we'll have different things going on in our lives, at home, with our families, but when we come together on Saturday morning, we put that aside" said member Barbara Unruh.

The group finding fulfillment and community during a time that has kept so many people apart.

"Since the 14th of March, I have been in my house almost nonstop. To be able to open the library on Saturday, it's a good connection," Peters said. "When you know that it has become important to children, to the police, to the community. We know that what we're doing makes a difference."

The group is always looking for more help. Individuals can join the group for meetings or donate a toy that's made completely out of yarn (no plastic). The group can also teach individuals how to crochet if they do not know how to. You can reach out to the group using this Facebook page.