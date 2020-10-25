El Paso radio DJ postpones sold-out drive-in concert as area Covid-19 cases surge

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- In what would have been a sold-out event, local radio personality DJ Johnny Kage postponed his drive-in concerts as a result of Covid-19 cases surging in El Paso.

"I didn't want to be part of the problem I wanted to be part of the solution, and you have to lead by example," Kage told ABC-7. "That was the reason for me postponing my event."

Kage has been trying to help El Pasoans de-stress from the pandemic by playing music for his fans virtually during his "Noche de Juarez" concerts on Facebook.

What started out online, turned into a drive-in concert. Kage hosted a "Noche de Juarez" drive-in concert drawing hundreds of people to the El Paso County Coliseum during the Labor Day weekend.

After much success, Kage lined up two halloween themed "Noche de Juarez" shows. Nearly 1,200 cars were expected to attend Friday and Saturday's shows collectively. Fans from all across the southwest, including Arizona, New Mexico, and other parts of Texas were expected to attend.

But as El Paso continues to shatter Covid-19 records, both concerts were put on hold.

"I had planned the show weeks ago, right after my first show. As the numbers began to increase, it started to raise concern, as it should with any promoter, person thats going to through an event. The safety of and well being of our community comes first. It's not even about postponing the event its about keeping our community safe here," Kage said.

You can still watch DJ Johnny Kage perform his "Noche de Juarez" concerts virtually every Saturday on Facebook and listen to him on the radio every weekday morning on 104.3 HIT FM.