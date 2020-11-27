Stranded mountain hiker located, rescued by El Paso firefighters

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Fire Department crews rescued a stranded hiker in the mountains on Friday afternoon.

The hiker called for help around 2 p.m. and rescuers responded to the area of 5199 Alabama near McKelligon Canyon.

It took a dozen fire and rescue units and the utilization of a drone to locate the man in his late 20s; a paramedic and park ranger went up and safely escorted him down around 3:30 p.m.

Authorities said the man didn't appear to have any injuries; they indicated he got lost while hiking and couldn't find his way back to the trail.