El Paso city ordinance causes confusion over historical districts

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso City Council debated an ordinance Tuesday night dealing with the regulation of historical landmarks that has caused confusion and frustration among property owners downtown.

The confusion stems from one sentence in the law. The sentence says that no change to historical properties can happen without local government approval if the property is a historical landmark at the national or state level.

But the interpretation can be confusing. Donald Sevigny, the chairman of the Historic Landmark Commission, interprets the law as saying the city can regulate "any" property that is designated a historical landmark.

However, the city maintains it only has jurisdiction over properties that are within local historical districts.

The different interpretations have led many property owners in downtown to oppose a new national historical district. They believed the designation would hurt their businesses because the city would be able to regulate what they do to their property.

“Not all property owners within historic districts want to have the Historic Landmark Commission provide oversight in their neighborhood," Sevigny said.

Council members voted to delete the item from the agenda and continue the process of amending the law.

Sevigny reviewed the city's presentation after the council meeting and said he now trusts the city's interpretation of the law.