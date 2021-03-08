Skip to Content
El Paso
By
Updated
today at 9:10 am
Published 8:16 am

Bus driver protest briefly shuts down Juárez border bridge

puente santa fe
ABC-7 viewer
Traffic backed up on the Mexico side of the Paso Del Norte International bridge as a group of bus drivers blocked off a portion of the bridge

CIUDAD JUÁREZ , Chihuahua (KVIA) -- A group of bus drivers blocked northbound traffic into El Paso early Monday morning,

ABC-7's news partners in Juarez, Canal 44, report that these bus drivers were protesting the State of Chihuahua because it intends to remove concessions that would modernize public transport.

A spokesperson for CBP tells ABC-7 the Paso Del Norte bridge was shut down around 6:45 a.m. due to a "blockade", but was reopened about an hour later.

Pedestrian traffic was not affected.

Border / Top Stories

Mauricio Casillas

El Paso native Mauricio Casillas co-anchors ABC-7’s Good Morning El Paso.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content