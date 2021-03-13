3 kids hurt, 1 seriously, after being blown off jumping balloon by strong winds in northeast El Paso

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — Three children were rushed to a hospital, one in serious condition, after strong winds threw them from a jumping balloon in northeast El Paso late Saturday afternoon.

It happened in the 11000 block of Bullseye Street, near Tom Lea Elementary School, shortly before 5 p.m.

Fire department dispatchers said strong winds picked up the jumping balloon and blew the children off it, with one of the trio suffering serious injuries.

No other details were immediately available.