Director of El Paso Zoo responds to video showing children inside exhibit

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - The director of the El Paso Zoo said his staff will take measures to prevent children from entering exhibits, like those seen in a viral video shared with ABC-7.

"We're taking a look today," said Joe Montisano, the director of the zoo. "We have our people today taking a look at that area. The fencing, maybe we need to increase it a little bit or make it a little taller."

A video shared with ABC-7 by Fit Fam El Paso shows two young children in the chimpanzee exhibit over the weekend.

"It's really hard to protect the animals from the people and people from the animals," Montisano added.

He said the zoo has two security guards at all times. If staffers would have observed the children entering, Montisano said the zoo would have pursued trespassing charges.

"They would've been banned from the park," Montisano said.