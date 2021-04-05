Injured hiker airlifted out of McKelligon Canyon as rescuer is bitten by snake

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – An injured hiker who was unable to walk had to be airlifted out of McKelligon Canyon in the Franklin Mountains, officials said Monday, while one of her rescuers suffered a snakebite in the incident.

The 48-year-old injured woman, whose name was not released, had been hiking Sunday afternoon in the canyon when authorities said she injured her left knee and called 911 for help.

The El Paso Fire Department Search and Rescue Team located the woman on the ridgeline west of the canyon summit and requested a Blackhawk helicopter from U.S. Border Patrol, which flew her out of the canyon to a hospital.

There was no word on the extent of the hiker's injuries or whether she remained hospitalized on Monday.

Meantime, officials said one of the 16 firefighters involved in the rescue effort was bitten by a snake; the injured firefighter was treated and released from University Medical Center.