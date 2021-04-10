Downtown El Paso begins to reopen as pandemic eases–copy

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- As the Borderland begins to round another corner of the pandemic, downtown El Paso is slowly opening its doors and streets to people.

The Downtown Art & Farmers Market, which is in the Union Plaza district, welcomed back its vendors and customers on Saturday.

Carla Karam, owner of Sand Carvings by C-Creations, was excited to be out in the downtown market.

“Sure there’s a different feel, it’s going to take baby steps. We will get back to the norm. At least you and I are here to talk about it,” said Karam.

The El Paso Art Museum, also located downtown, is now open to the public too.

“I like taking painting classes and I'm hoping that will happen soon,” art enthusiast Olivia Arriaga told ABC-7.