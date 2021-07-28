Caught on video: Massive gusher results from Lower Valley water main break

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A Lower Valley water main break on Wednesday evening resulted in a massive gusher behind Bel Air High School.

The incident involving the erupting 6-inch water line on Venado Drive was captured on video by ABC-7 viewer Daniel De La Cruz.

There was no word on what triggered the line's rupture, which was capped about a half-hour after it burst. An El Paso Water spokesperson said the utility was investigating the cause.

A school official indicated there was no water damage suffered by Bel Air High.

El Paso Water didn't immediately know if any customers experienced a loss of service due to the mishap.