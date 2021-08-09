Fire burning vacant building in Duranguito neighborhood

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Firefighters were battling a building blaze in El Paso's Duranguito neighborhood on Monday evening.

The fire was reported just after 5 p.m. in the 200 block of W. Overland.

Officials said the building that caught fire was vacant, as many of them are in Duranguito - which has been the subject of legal battles over the proposed tearing down of buildings in the area to allow for construction of an arena. Some historians say Duranguito is the birthplace of El Paso.

What ignited the flames wasn't immediately known.

Authorities said no one had been injured in the blaze so far.