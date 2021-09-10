Skip to Content
El Paso
Over 2,300 lose electricity in Socorro, San Elizario areas after vehicle hits pole

SOCORRO, Texas -- Over 2,300 El Paso Electric customers were without power in the Socorro and San Elizario areas at one point Friday night due to outages caused by a traffic crash.

The EPE outage map indicated that the power loss occurred at 8:07 p.m. with 2,324 homes and businesses impacted. A utility spokesman said service had been restored to 1,092 customers as of 10:20 p.m.

Utility officials said a vehicle struck a pole along Socorro Road to trigger the outage; no other details about that crash were immediately available.

EPE said crews were on scene working to make repairs and get power restored to all those affected.

