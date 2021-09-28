Skip to Content
Caught on video: EPFD saves kitten stuck in pipe

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso firefighters have saved a cute little kitten who somehow managed to crawl into a pipe and get stuck.

A section of pipe containing the trapped cat was brought into Fire Station 2 on Monday night, fire officials said.

Fire crews worked tirelessly, utilizing power tools and lubricant, to free the animal.

"After a successful extrication operation, the kitten was returned to his owners," EPFD tweeted.

The kitten was unharmed and no one else was injured in the incident.

