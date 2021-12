EL PASO, Texas — U.S. Army veteran, educator and politician Jerome Tilghman has died, according to his son.

Tilghman was an educator in the El Paso Independent School District for 17 years. He also ran to represent Texas' 16th Congressional District in El Paso.

According to his son Jeffrey, Tilghman suffered a stroke on Dec. 11, and another one on Sunday.

Tilghman died after that second stroke. He was 70.