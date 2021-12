UPDATE: Fire crews have put out a fire that burned several structures. Traffic in the area remains congested. Fire dispatch is asking police to handle traffic control. People are being asked to avoid the area.

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso fire crews are responding to a fire in the Lower Valley. The call came out Wednesday at 12:24 p.m.

There are reports of multiple structures of fire.

The fire is located at Little Flower and Alameda.