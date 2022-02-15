5 car crash on I-10 west and Horizon; woman, two children suffer minor injuries

EL PASO, Texas – The freeway is closed at I-10 west near the Horizon exit. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, traffic is exiting at Horizon due to a three-car incident underneath Horizon overpass.

The Sheriff's department reports it was a five-car accident with one woman and two children transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Drivers are warned to be prepared to stop.

This is the second crash around that same area Tuesday.

