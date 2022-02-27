Large fire ignites in Tornillo, no injuries reported

TORNILLO, Texas - A large fire ignited in a Tornillo trailer home late Saturday night, a fire dispatch spokesman confirmed.

The 911 call came in just after 11:30 p.m. near Henderson Drive and Tierra Road in Tornillo, the spokesman said. He said there were no reports of anyone inside the trailer, but that it was fully engulfed in flames at the time of the call.

He said there were no initial reports of hospitalizations from the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.