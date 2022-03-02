3G phase out could impact the Borderland’s most vulnerable

EL PASO, Texas -- It's out with the old and in with the new for major wireless companies as they say goodbye to their 3G networks. While this seems like an exciting technological advancement, there are safety concerns that could impact devices our elderly use.

Some fire alarm panels, security systems, and even car collision systems like On-Star still run on 3G, and so do life and emergency alert buttons which could impact the elderly.

"We do know these are critical," said Enrique Dueñas-Aguilar, spokesman for the El Paso Fire Department. "These are being used here in the community."

Dueñas-Aguilar said emergency crews respond to several calls through the life alert buttons at least every month.

Just last week AT&T phased out of 3G. Sprint which is owned by T-Mobile will do so by the end of the month and Verison will move by the end of the year.

Most of these devices should already be updated as companies move to 5G.

The El Paso Fire Department is advising people to call the company that made the device.. if they haven't already reached out.

“If you have a family member or neighbor or somebody you know that they use one of these medical alert devices, or a device at home, like a fire alarm, help them out,"Dueñas-Aguilar said. "Just remind them to call the company just to make sure that their devices are still compatible with the new networks and that way they can still stay safe."

ABC-7 reached out to the Rio Grande Area Agency on Aging. A spokesperson said they haven't had anyone reach out for help just yet on this specific issue, but advise if you you know anyone who might need help to check on them to prevent any issues in case of an emergency.

